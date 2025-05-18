SI

Paul Skenes Struck Out Bryce Harper With Three Straight Nasty Fastballs

Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes strikes out Bryce Harper with a 100 mph fastball.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes strikes out Bryce Harper with a 100 mph fastball. / Screenshot via PitchingNinja on X
Paul Skenes was on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, up against a stalwart Philadelphia Phillies lineup. As he always does, Skenes didn't hesitate to go after some of the game's biggest sluggers.

In his first plate appearance, Bryce Harper got a taste of why Skenes's arm is so highly heralded. The second-year ace struck out the two-time National League MVP with three consecutive fastballs, none of which registered at less than 99 mph.

Have a look:

Skenes stayed up and away against Harper, getting him to reach out of the zone on a pair of 99 mph fastballs before striking out with a triple-digit heater in a similar location.

Nasty.

Skenes racked up five strikeouts across the first three innings of the game, needing just three pitches to dispose of Harper in the first inning.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

