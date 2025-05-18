Paul Skenes Struck Out Bryce Harper With Three Straight Nasty Fastballs
Paul Skenes was on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, up against a stalwart Philadelphia Phillies lineup. As he always does, Skenes didn't hesitate to go after some of the game's biggest sluggers.
In his first plate appearance, Bryce Harper got a taste of why Skenes's arm is so highly heralded. The second-year ace struck out the two-time National League MVP with three consecutive fastballs, none of which registered at less than 99 mph.
Have a look:
Skenes stayed up and away against Harper, getting him to reach out of the zone on a pair of 99 mph fastballs before striking out with a triple-digit heater in a similar location.
Nasty.
Skenes racked up five strikeouts across the first three innings of the game, needing just three pitches to dispose of Harper in the first inning.