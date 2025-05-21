MLB Fans Loved Pedro Martinez’s Powerful Message for Juan Soto
Juan Soto's first season with the New York Mets has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start, with the slugger struggling a little at the plate and also being called out for not hustling in certain situations. The Mets, meanwhile, haven't been playing great recently and have dropped to second in the NL East.
This all comes after Soto signed a historic 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this past offseason. That move came after Soto spent just one season with the Yankees.
Former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez has seen Soto struggling and he offered the 26-year-old some really good advice, tweeting on Tuesday:
"I was once the highest paid player and it took me a while to adjust. Nobody thinks about the human inside the uniform. There are things that can get you distracted. We forget how young he is."
While it's easy for fans to blast Soto for his struggles, those words from Martinez should carry a lot of weight because this is something he has been through and understands more than almost anyone else will.
MLB fans loved hearing that from Martinez:
Hopefully Soto got that message from Martinez and it will help free him up and allow him to go back to being one of the most dominant players in the game.
Mets fans sure hope that will happen.