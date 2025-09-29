Pete Alonso Announces Plan to Opt Out of Contract With Mets
Shortly after the Mets suffered a season-ending 4–0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, slugger Pete Alonso announced he will opt out of his current contract and enter free agency this offseason.
Alonso was a free agent last winter but never landed the long-term deal he was seeking. In February, he signed a two-year, $54 million contract with New York that included a player option for '26.
Alonso didn't rule out re-signing with the Mets again this offseason when pondering his future on Sunday.
"Playing for this organization, this city—they've continued to believe in me," Alonso said. "I've loved playing here. There's some great guys in the clubhouse; there's some great people on staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue. I've really appreciated it and been nothing but full of gratitude every single day.
"Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens. I love being a Met. So hopefully they've appreciated me the same."
Alonso didn't land the free-agent contract he was looking for last offseason because of a down year in 2024. In 162 games that season, Alonso batted .240/.329/.459 with 34 homers and 172 strikeouts—adding up to a career-worst .788 OPS. He bounced back in '25, batting .272/.347/.524 with 41 doubles, 38 homers and 126 RBIs in 161 games.
The five-time All-Star will be one of the most talented bats available on the open market. But after the Mets and their $341 million payroll missed out on the postseason by one game in 2025, will they be willing to empty their pocketbooks for Alonso?