Mic’d-Up Pete Alonso Raved About Grimace Helping Mets During Win Over Cubs
It’s the summer of Grimace, and New York Mets players are just along for the ride.
Nearly two weeks after the fictional purple creature threw out the first pitch in a Mets game and arguably set off a chain reaction of unexplainable wins, Mets’ Pete Alonso offered his take on the ongoing Grimace saga.
Alonso, who was mic’d up during the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night, gave a very flattering opinion of McDonald’s lesser-known mascot now forever written into Mets’ 2024 season lore.
“Probably Grimace,” Alonso said when asked during the third inning whether he would want to go on a walk with Frank the Tank or Grimace.
“Grimace got us hot,” Alonso continued. “If we can keep Grimace around and keep playing good ball, good things are going to happen… It takes time for certain things to unfold. Those seven games didn’t happen all at once, I mean winning seven in a row was super nice. We’ve played really well on the road so far, and it’s been nice playing well, that’s for sure.”
The Mets’ seven-game winning streak that started with Grimace’s ceremonial pitch at Citi Field on June 12 came to an end last week in a 5-3 road loss to the Texas Rangers. Still, Alonso may not be the only one hoping for a little more magic to rub off from a certain fuzzy purple critter this year.
Prior to Grimace’s first pitch, the Mets (37-39) had only won eight of their last 20 games in a disappointing two-month start to the season.