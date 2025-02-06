Pete Alonso Returning to Mets on One-Year Deal With Player Option for 2026
Pete Alonso is returning to the New York Mets.
The free-agent first baseman has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Mets that includes an opt-out after the first season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Alonso will reportedly make $30 million in 2025 and a total of $54 million over the two-year contract.
The 30-year-old has played his entire six-year MLB career in New York and will be back with the Mets for at least one more season, and possibly two.
Last year, Alonso featured in all 162 games for the franchise and launched 34 home runs and 88 RBIs while slashing .240/.329/.459. Excluding the shortened season in 2020, the slugging Alonso has hit 34 or more homers in every season of his career. Through six seasons, Alonso has 226 career home runs and owns an OPS of .854 throughout 846 games.
Alonso had been linked to other teams in free agency, including the Toronto Blue Jays, but ultimately opted to run it back with the Mets. New York has been busy in free agency, luring superstar outfielder Juan Soto away from their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, while also adding the likes of Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas, among others.