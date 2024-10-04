Wild Stat Shows Pete Alonso's Game-Clinching HR Stands Alone in MLB Playoff History
There's an argument to be made that Pete Alonso's game-winning home run to propel the New York Mets to the NLDS was the most timely dinger in MLB postseason history.
According to Opta STATS, Alonso is the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead home run while trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all game.
It's a jarring stat at first glance. There are so many iconic late-game home runs in MLB postseason history, but none occurred in the ninth inning or later of a Game 7. Or in this case, a Game 3 of the wild-card round.
Joe Carter's game-winning homer in the 1993 World Series was in a Game 6. Kirby Puckett's iconic home run in the 1991 World Series was in the 11th inning of Game 6. Kirk Gibson's walk-off blast in the 1988 World Series occurred in Game 1. The game was tied when David Ortiz hit a series-clinching homer in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Anaheim Angels in 2004.
Was Alonso's home run the greatest in MLB playoff history? No, certainly not. But the Mets will take it as they advance to the NLDS to take on the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies.