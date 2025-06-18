Pete Crow-Armstrong Flexes Star Status With Diving Catch, Homer Off Scoreboard
In 2021, to the dismay of their fans, the Chicago Cubs sent shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets via trade. Unbeknownst to Cubs fans at the time, the next face of the franchise was coming back.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been the heart and soul of Chicago this year as the team jumped out to a 44–28 start—a record that, if sustained over a full season, would be the franchise's best since it won the World Series in 2016.
The 23-year-old Sherman Oaks, Calif., native has gone from a capable everyday player to a bona fide National League MVP candidate, and he showed the baseball world why Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
First, he made a diving catch to rob Brewers second baseman Brice Turang of a hit.
Then, he bashed a 452-foot solo home run that struck Wrigley Field's right-field scoreboard.
The Cubs won 5–3 Tuesday, and would seem to have bigger and better victories in their future.