Pete Fairbanks Intentionally Gave Juan Soto Third Base for Good Reason
The Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday. Closer Peter Fairbanks came on for a four-out save that had its fair share of drama as Juan Soto blasted an RBI double and Aaron Judge stood at the plate representing the tying run with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Fairbanks was able to get the slugger to fly out, but then decided that he didn't want to have Soto at second base relaying non-existent signs to Austin Wells at home plate so he decided to bust out the ol' intentional balk.
Everything worked out as Fairbanks struck Wells out for the final out, setting the stage for a memorable postgame interview in which he was asked some questions he may not have completely respected.
First someone wondered if there was any thought to walking Judge, who hit a three-run homer earlier in the game. Fairbanks was rightly incredulous about the idea saying that he trusts himself to get outs and suggesting manager Kevin Cash wouldn't even consider such a thing. Then someone had the temerity to ask about the intentional balk and Fairbanks had an answer for that too.
But there are a few things here to consider. One, why did the Rays wait to intentionally balk until after Judge, one of the most dangerous hitters on the planet, batted? And what about Pitch Com, which is supposed to eliminate the chances of a runner on second relaying pitches to the plate?
None of this matters because the meaningless run didn't score and the Rays won.