Phillies Make MLB History After Cristopher Sánchez Joins NL All-Star Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have been arguably the best team in MLB throughout the first half of the 2024 campaign, and they've been rewarded for their strong performances by the league.
On Saturday, Cristopher Sanchez was added to the National League All-Star roster as a replacement, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. With Sanchez joining the mix, the Phillies now boast five pitchers on the All-Star squad, an MLB record.
The 27-year-old will join fellow Philadelphia hurlers Zach Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm at this year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Through 18 starts this season, Sanchez has registered a 2.96 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 103 and 1/3 innings. He's thrown a shutout—in late June against the Miami Marlins—and has only surrendered two home runs all year after having had given up 16 in 2023.
He's played a key role in the Phillies' success in '24 and now he'll be joining some of the team's other top arms as representatives of the team for his first-ever All-Star appearance.
In addition to the five pitchers, Philadelphia is also sending third baseman Alec Bohm, first baseman Bryce Harper and shortstop Trea Turner to the annual classic, giving them a total of eight representatives, the most in franchise history. It's the most by one team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who had eight representatives during their historic 116-win regular season.