Phillies Announcer Had Perfect Reaction to Team Finally Scoring After 26 Innings
The Philadelphia Phillies have been slumping of late, held scoreless in the first two games of their series against the Houston Astros. Entering play on Thursday, the team hadn't scored in its last 19 innings.
They were again held scoreless for much of Thursday's game, failing to get anything going against Houston's ace Hunter Brown before finally getting a run across the plate in the eighth inning. Their streak had extended to 26 consecutive scoreless innings before they broke through courtesy of a Brandon Marsh sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Phillies announcer John Kruk, who was not in the broadcast booth for Thursday's game but was following along at home, was overjoyed to see their scoreless streak reach its end.
"Holy s--- we scored!!!" wrote Kruk on social media.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia and its fans, their one run in the eighth inning was all the offense could muster, as the team lost 2–1 and was swept by the Astros. The lineup will look to turn things around during the upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves.
Thursday's loss sees the Phillies fall to 47-34 on the season, and they're now tied for the division lead with the New York Mets.