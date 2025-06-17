Phillies Bench Nick Castellanos After Inappropriate Comment to Manager
Glancing at the box score, Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos's removal against the Miami Marlins on Monday may not have looked like much. The move, however, appears to have rankled the two-time All-Star.
Castellanos made an inappropriate comment to Phillies manager Rob Thomson that resulted in his benching Tuesday, Thomson told reporters Tuesday via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.
“It’s his decision. He’s the manager," Castellanos said succinctly.
Thus, Tuesday's game will be the first the Hialeah, Fla., native has failed to start since September 2023. In 72 games this season, he's slashing .278/.321/.425 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.
Castellanos went 1-for-4 Monday in Philadelphia's 5–2 win, which saw him yield right field to veteran Max Kepler.
The Phillies are currently 43-29 on the year—two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East division. Castellanos is in his fourth year with the team; he made the NL All-Star team, his second, in 2023.