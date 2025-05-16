SI

Phillies Broadcast Pays Tribute to Fallen ‘P-0-0-P’ Scorebug for Games vs. Pirates

The P-0-0-P game is gone, but not forgotten.

Friday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates represented the end of an era.

For years, the in-state rivalry game was lovingly known to some fans as the “P00P game,” because of the message the Phillies broadcast’s scorebug spelled out when the first pitch was thrown and the score was still 0-0.

While eventually a run would be scored and the scorebug would shift from its childishly comedic beginnings, there was always at least one pitch that was thrown while P-0-0-P shown proudly on the screen.

But this year, there is no P00P game, as the Phillies broadcast changed their scorebug heading into the new season. As soon as the change was announced in February, fans knew the end of an era was imminent.

On Friday, the Phillies broadcast put together a touching homage to the fallen scorebug, bringing tears to the eyes of baseball fans around the world.

“Before we continue with this telecast, we have to address what is on everybody’s minds and hearts,” said a somber Tom McCarthy as an orchestra swelled behind him. “July 29, 2022, our beloved scorebug first lit up the screens here with Phillies television. It was more than just a scoreboard—it was a legend, an unforgettable icon. Its name, once met with chuckles, quickly became synonymous with good times and fierce rivalries.”

Thank you for your service, P00P game. You will be missed.

