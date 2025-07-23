Phillies Broadcaster Has Priceless Reaction to Co-Host’s NSFW Pregame Show Slip-Up
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night. For Philadelphia it was its first time with back-to-back wins since early in July. The prospect that they could accomplish this feat was brought up by Michael Barkmann on NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies Pregame Live.
As the show headed to a break Barkmann's co-host Ruben Amaro Jr. jumped in with one last reason he was optimistic about the Phillies chances in the game—Cristopher Sanchez was on the hill.
Unfortunately for Amaro, he did not say hill. He said another four-letter word that nearly caused Ricky Bottalico to do a spit-take.
Shield your ears if you don't want to hear the NSFW word.
In the end, Amaro was right. Sanchez, fresh off an All-Star snub, went out there and threw a complete game, striking out 12 and giving up just four hits and one run. With Sanchez on the hill Philadelphia is a formidable opponent.