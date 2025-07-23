SI

Phillies Broadcaster Has Priceless Reaction to Co-Host’s NSFW Pregame Show Slip-Up

Stephen Douglas

Ricky Bottalico reacts to Ruben Amaro Jr.’s slip-up on Phillies Pregame Live.
Ricky Bottalico reacts to Ruben Amaro Jr.’s slip-up on Phillies Pregame Live. / @AwfulAnnouncin
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night. For Philadelphia it was its first time with back-to-back wins since early in July. The prospect that they could accomplish this feat was brought up by Michael Barkmann on NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies Pregame Live.

As the show headed to a break Barkmann's co-host Ruben Amaro Jr. jumped in with one last reason he was optimistic about the Phillies chances in the game—Cristopher Sanchez was on the hill.

Unfortunately for Amaro, he did not say hill. He said another four-letter word that nearly caused Ricky Bottalico to do a spit-take.

Shield your ears if you don't want to hear the NSFW word.

In the end, Amaro was right. Sanchez, fresh off an All-Star snub, went out there and threw a complete game, striking out 12 and giving up just four hits and one run. With Sanchez on the hill Philadelphia is a formidable opponent.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB