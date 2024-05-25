Phillies' Bryce Harper Had One of the Most Puzzling Ejections of MLB Season
The Philadelphia Phillies' clubhouse personnel didn't have to work very hard to clean up Bryce Harper's jersey after the club's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, as Harper barely got a speck of dirt on the uniform, thanks to home plate umpire Brian Walsh.
Harper was ejected by Walsh in the top of the first inning, and it was one of the most puzzling ejections of the MLB season thus far.
The Phillies slugger, who struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat of the game against Rockies pitcher Ty Blach, took exception to the second pitch of the at-bat, a called strike by Walsh on an offering down-and-in.
As Harper spiked his helmet and began to remove his batting gloves, he attempted to have a discussion with Walsh, one that did not appear to be heated in nature. But Walsh wasn't having it, as he tossed the Phillies star just seconds into the conversation.
Then, the exchange became heated, as Harper, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson, got into Walsh's face.
After the game, Harper still couldn't believe he was tossed (for the 21st ejection of his career) that quickly.
"No I mean I wasn't really that upset," Harper said. "I mean, obviously, I spiked my helmet, but that wasn't in frustration from the call. And then I just kind of asked him, 'Hey, I don't believe that was a strike, but where do you have it? Just so I know.'
"It kind of just was like 'Eh.' And I was just like, 'No, where do you have it?' Like that's all... 'I just want to know where you had it.' Then he threw me out. And then I just told him, 'I just wanted to have a conversation with you.' Again, didn't cuss, didn't scream or anything really. Then another ump came over, say what he had to say, and that's kind of it."
Harper added that he was "bummed" by the call.
During a pool report, courtesy of Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, crew chief Vic Carapazza was asked what led to the Harper ejection.
Harper and the Phillies take on the Rockies again on Saturday at 9:10 p.m. ET.