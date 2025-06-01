Phillies Hopeful to Get Bryce Harper Back This Week Amid Losing Streak
Bryce Harper could likely return to the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup when they need him most.
Harper left last Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch and hasn't played since. It was later determined that he suffered an elbow contusion.
With Harper out, the Phillies are on a four-game losing streak after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies could use one of their best players back in action sooner rather than later, and luckily for the team, it sounds like Harper could make a return this week.
"He wasn't available today but he feels like—we feel like—he's going to be ready for Tuesday," manager Rob Thomson told reporters after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, via On Pattison.
Tuesday's game will be against the Toronto Blue Jays. If Harper is able to return, hopefully he can get the Phillies back in the winning category. Additionally, a return for Harper would mean him avoiding a visit to the injured list, which would be huge both for him and the Phillies.