Phillies Have Eyes on White Sox OF Tommy Pham in Trade Talks, per Report
In 11 big-league seasons, Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been the definition of a journeyman. Despite solid career numbers, Pham has played for eight different teams since debuting at age 26.
Now, it seems plausible that Pham will add a ninth squad to his repertoire.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Pham is a candidate to be traded by baseball's July 30 deadline—and the Philadelphia Phillies are potential takers.
"The Phillies and (Kansas City) Royals are thought to have some interest in Pham as they search for an outfielder while the (Seattle) Mariners and (Pittsburgh) Pirates also seek bats," Heyman wrote Tuesday night.
Pham, 36, is slashing .264/.339/.368 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 60 games this season.
His White Sox, however, are muddling through a miserable season. Chicago is currently 27-71, which if kept up for the rest of the season would constitute the worst record in team history.
At the other end of the spectrum, Philadelphia's 62-34 mark is the team's best record since its 1883 founding.