Phillies' Jesus Luzardo Debuts New Hairstyle After Giving Up 12 Runs in Last Outing
Jesus Luzardo will look a bit different when he takes the mound for his next start. The Philadelphia Phillies lefty was shelled for 12 runs in his last outing, prompting him to make a somewhat significant change to his appearance in order to help reset his mentality.
Luzardo showed off a new hairstyle on Tuesday, revealing that he'd changed things up and elected to rock some cornrows for the time being. Asked about that decision, Luzardo informed reporters that it was the result of his woeful start against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 31.
"This is what happens when you give up 12 runs," Luzardo told reporters, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
Luzardo had his worst start of the season in that game. He was shelled for 12 hits, 12 earned runs and surrendered three walks before being chased after just 3 1/3 innings. Despite that outing, he still owns a 3.58 ERA on the season and has 81 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings.
He'll hope to bounce back in his next scheduled start, which is set to take place on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, June 5. Hopefully, the stylistic adjustment can help get his mind right.