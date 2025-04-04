Phillies Announcer John Kruk Bemoans Issues With His Email Live on the Air
Beloved analyst John Kruk was going through it during the Philadelphia Phillies' 3–1 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
During a commercial break in the middle of the fourth inning, Kruk was dealing with an issue on his computer. To the delight of baseball fans everywhere, his frustrations leaked onto the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.
"Ah, this damn thing," Kruk said on the microphone before getting a friendly reminder from play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy that they were live on the air.
"Well, in between innings I'm toying with this MLB thing, and man, is it just winning," Kruk said. "... It says I can't get emails on that email."
McCarthy then went on to suggest Kruk tries to reset his email password.
"When I try to reset the password, I put in a new one and it doesn't do anything. ... I might have to meet with [Phillies VP of marketing] Mike [Harris] on Saturday."
It's not entirely clear what "the MLB thing" is that Kruk was struggling with, and he never gave an update about his journey trying to reset a password. But the Phillies are officially aware with the situation.
Password struggles aside, the 2025 season has been kind to Philadelphia so far. With two series in the books, the Phillies sit in first place in the NL East with a 5–1 record.
Philadelphia returns to the field Friday to begin a three-game weekend series against the undefeated Los Angeles Dodgers.