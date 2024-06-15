Phillies' Nick Castellanos Breaks Reporter's Laptop With Foul Ball in Camden Yards
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has a reputation as a harbinger of doom—he is indirectly responsible for baseball's most durable meme, after all.
However, destroying property is a new one for the two-time All-Star.
During the Phillies' 6–2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards Saturday, Castellanos fouled off a pitch that struck Phillies Nation editorial director Tim Kelly's laptop in the press box.
"A Nick Castellanos foul ball into the press box just broke my laptop," Kelly tweeted alongside a picture of his computer with a disjointed, cracked screen.
Oddly enough, Castellanos went 0-for-4 in the loss.
So far this season, Castellanos is slashing .211/.271/.358 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs for Philadelphia—which has opened the 2024 season a sterling 47–23.
Castellanos is making $20 million this season, but perhaps a small sum should be deducted from his annual salary in order to compensate for the broken computer.