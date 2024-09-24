SI

Phillies Owner Had a Profane Message for His Team After They Clinched the NL East

Stephen Douglas

Phillies players celebrate clinching the NL East with owner John Middleton.
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Monday, clinching the NL East and their third straight trip to the postseason in the process. With less than a week remaining in the regular season they have a chance to finish with the best record in baseball and have all but clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Suffice to say, the Phillies are in great position to make a run to the World Series, which they most recently lost in 2022. That's what Phillies owner John Middleton is focused on as the team celebrated clinching their spot in the postseason after Monday's game.

Manager Rob Thomson put his arm around Middleton during his postgame speech during the locker room celebration and reminded the players that during spring training the owner had said he wanted his trophy back. To which Middleton spoke up saying, "I want my f------ trophy back!"

Middleton first bought a piece of the Phillies in 1994. They've been been to the World Series three times since he's been involved, winning one in 2008.

Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

