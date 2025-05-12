Phillies Pitcher Had Special Way to Share Mother's Day Message for His Mom
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado was called to the mound on Sunday, which also happened to be Mother's Day.
He didn't waste his opportunity to show his mother how grateful he is for her. When Alvarado got to the mound in the eighth inning, he was wearing a hat on which he had written a heartwarming message.
"Happy Mother's Day. I love Mom," was written in silver on Alvarado's red Phillies hat, along with a small heart.
That's certainly a creative way to show some affection for your mom on Mother's Day. Alvarado, aware he was playing in a nationally televised game on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, made sure the message would reach as large an audience as possible.
Alvarado delivered a scoreless eighth inning for Philadelphia, striking out one batter while not surrendering a hit or a walk. The Phillies went on to win 3–0 against the Cleveland Guardians, improving to 24-16 on the season.
In 2025, Alvarado owns a 2.84 ERA with 24 strikeouts and six saves across 18 relief pitching appearances.