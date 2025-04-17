Phillies Pitcher Matt Strahm Probably Can’t Use Awesome Nic Cage-Inspired Glove
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm kind of looks like Nicolas Cage. Particularly Con Air Nicolas Cage, a.k.a., Cameron Poe.
Fittingly, the reliever's vibe on the mound this season has been very "put the bunny back in the box" as he's struck out 13 batters and only given up four hits and one earn run in 8.1 innings pitched. Despite that he went with a Nic Cage movie with more of a local connection when he got a custom-made glove.
Strahm recently got a glove with the Declaration of Independence printed on it as a nod to National Treasure. Unfortunately, he probably won't be able to wear it in a game because it's so white. Per a 2017 MLB.com article about Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger spray-painting a glove:
"Major League Baseball Rule 1.15 during the game against the Angels.The "a" section of that rule states: "The pitcher's glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, gray, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner."
The Declaration of Independence glove would be quite distracting. Especially since so many batters would spent their plate appearances trying to steal it or at least get a glimpse of the map hidden inside.
Still, MLB should probably grant him an exemption if he gets in a game when the Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds on July 4th.