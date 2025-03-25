Phillies Pitcher Suffers Second Bizarre Packing Injury of Spring Training
Matt Strahm was scheduled to appear Monday in the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays but was unable to give it a go due to fingernail irritation on his throwing hand. The good news is that it's not considered anything serious. The bad news is that this is becoming a pattern for the reliever, who seems to run into problems whenever he needs to do any packing.
This is the second time Strahm has hurt himself boxing things up. This time he was attempting to fit all of his daughter's toys in a box and rammed his nail right into a sharp edge. It's a frustrating situation and it may inspire Strahm to make some serious real estate reconsiderations.
The lefthander has been a valuable weapon out of the Phillies bullpen during his two years with the team, compiling a 15-7 record and 2.69 ERA over 122 games. He should remain one as long as some sort of unexpected packing-up situation arises before October.