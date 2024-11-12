Phillies Place All-Star Alec Bohm on Trade Block After Early Postseason Exit
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short of expectations after bowing out of the 2024 MLB postseason in a stunning defeat to the New York Mets in the NLDS. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the early playoff exit could result in a roster shakeup for the Phils.
In his MLB offseason preview, Passan noted that Philadelphia has placed All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm on the trade block as they look to make some adjustments ahead of the 2025 season.
Bohm, who made his first All-Star Game in 2024, struggled in the second half of the season and even more so in the postseason. During the first half of the year, he logged a .830 OPS with 11 home runs and 70 RBI in 94 games. In the second half, his OPS dwindled down to .681 and he hit just four homers in 49 games. In the playoffs, Bohm recorded just one hit in 13 at-bats, though he didn't strike out a single time.
The Phillies figure to be back in World Series contention in 2025, but they may feel that an upgrade from Bohm will give them a better chance at achieving their goals. Various teams figure to have interest in the 28-year-old, who has two more years of arbitration left before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027. Spotrac estimates he'll earn around $8.1 million next season.
Bohm has spent his entire MLB career with the Phillies, having appeared in 599 games for the franchise since debuting in 2020.