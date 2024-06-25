Phillies Turned a Cool Triple Play In a Way That Hasn’t Been Done Since 1929
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies rolled over the Detroit Tigers, 8-1, on Monday night and made some cool history in the process with a wild triple play that they made look way too easy.
The Phillies, who at 52-26 own the best record in Major League Baseball, pulled off a play that hadn't been seen since 1929, which was a very long time ago. In case you missed it, Aaron Nola caught a soft looper back to the mound and then fired the ball to first base to get a double play. Bryce Harper then threw it to third to get an easy out after Detroit's Zach McKinstry took off for home at the crack of the bat.
That gave Philadelphia the very rarely seen 1-3-5 triple play:
Now that was an efficient way to get out of an inning.
Fans loved it:
Published