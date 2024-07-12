SI

Phillies Usher Had Cool Gesture for Family Who Missed Kyle Schwarber Home Run Ball

This usher is the real MVP.

A Philadelphia Phillies usher embraces a young fan after delivering his family a baseball during the Phillies' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.
A Philadelphia Phillies usher saved the day after a family missed out on catching a Kyle Schwarber home run ball during the club's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, Schwarber launched a solo home run 423 feet to the upper deck in right field, close to where a family was seated. The father had a shot at catching the ball for his two young sons, one of whom was wearing a Schwarber jersey, but missed, only to watch as the ball bounced to another lucky fan in the lower deck.

Tears were shed by one of the young children, as he realized just how close they had come to receiving a Schwarber home run ball. The father seemingly held his head down in shame.

But fear not.

A Phillies usher proceeded to give a ball to the young fan, who then embraced him in a hug moments later. It's not clear if the ball was Schwarber's actual home run ball or not, but does it matter?

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

