Phillies Secure Bizarre Walk-Off Win Over Red Sox With Help of Rarely Invoked Rule
The Philadelphia Phillies scored a walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night thanks to Carlos Narvaez's glove.
The Phillies and Red Sox were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Philadelphia had loaded the bases with Jordan Hicks on the mound following two walks. After Brandon Marsh opened the inning at second base, Otto Kemp walked on four pitches, before a wild pitch by Hicks put moved the runners to second and third. Max Kepler was then walked intentionally to pack the sacks with Edmundo Sosa due up.
Sosa took two strikes then a ball to run the count to 1-2. Then on the next pitch, he checked his swing, but his bat made contact with Narvaez's glove. None of the umpires saw it, but Sosa protested and the play was was reviewed. Sure enough, it was obvious on camera.
For those unfamiliar, in the case of catcher's interference, the batter is awarded first base which, in this case, forced home the winning run.
In case you're wondering if this has happened before, yes it has. According to Stathead, this is the second time in MLB history it has been recorded. That came on August 1, 1971 as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds thanks to a walk-off due to catcher's interference.