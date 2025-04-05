SI

Photo of Jose Altuve Standing Next to Twins Pitcher Was Mind-Blowing

Ryan Phillips

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober and Houston Astros outfielder Jose Altuve.
We all know Jose Altuve is shorter than most players in Major League Baseball, but every so often we get a reminder of just how small he is.

On Saturday, Altuve's Houston Astros faced the Minnesota Twins, and Twins pitcher Bailey Ober got the start. Ober is 6'9" and Altuve is listed at 5'6" so eventually you know they had to stand near each other. When they did, the visual was crazy.

A photo is below.

Here's another angle:

That's pretty incredible.

To make things even crazier, Altuve took Ober deep on the second pitch of the game.

I guess height doesn't matter a whole lot in baseball.

The Twins went on to win 6-1 as Houston didn't score after Altive's big blast. Ober went four innings and allowed three hits and one run while striking out five. It was a nice recovery after he surrendered eight runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

Altuve went 3-for-5 but the rest of Houston's lineup faily to muster any runs.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

