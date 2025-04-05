Photo of Jose Altuve Standing Next to Twins Pitcher Was Mind-Blowing
We all know Jose Altuve is shorter than most players in Major League Baseball, but every so often we get a reminder of just how small he is.
On Saturday, Altuve's Houston Astros faced the Minnesota Twins, and Twins pitcher Bailey Ober got the start. Ober is 6'9" and Altuve is listed at 5'6" so eventually you know they had to stand near each other. When they did, the visual was crazy.
A photo is below.
Here's another angle:
That's pretty incredible.
To make things even crazier, Altuve took Ober deep on the second pitch of the game.
I guess height doesn't matter a whole lot in baseball.
The Twins went on to win 6-1 as Houston didn't score after Altive's big blast. Ober went four innings and allowed three hits and one run while striking out five. It was a nice recovery after he surrendered eight runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.
Altuve went 3-for-5 but the rest of Houston's lineup faily to muster any runs.