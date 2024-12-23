Pirates Announce They've Re-Signed Andrew McCutchen
The Pittsburgh Pirates put a little surprise gift in their fans' stockings on Monday morning by announcing they'll be bringing back a familiar face.
Citing themselves as the source, Pittsburgh can report that veteran outfielder Andrew McCutcheon will be flying under the Jolly Roger in 2025.
McCutchen, now 38, starred for the Pirates during the first nine years of his lengthy MLB career, garnering five All-Star selections and slugging his way to the 2013 National League MVP. He bounced around between the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies before returning to PIttsburgh in 2023.
Last season the right hander hit 20 home runs and drove in 50 runs in 120 games before partially tearing his Achilles tendon. He opted to enter free agency on Halloween before ultimately deciding to return to the place where he is a fan favorite and wrote most of his baseball story.