Pirates First Round Pick Is Already Drawing Eye-Opening Comparisons to Paul Skenes
The Pirates selected a pitcher with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 MLB draft, taking highly touted right-hander Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in California.
Hernandez was heralded as one of the best players in the draft, and he's already drawing some comparisons to another standout pitcher in Pittsburgh; Paul Skenes.
According to Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan, sources have not hesitated to liken Hernandez to the Pirates' two-time All-Star and NL Cy Young candidate.
"The Pirates have their next pitching phenom after Paul Skenes. He is the best player in the draft," Filliponi's sources told him.
Hernandez was named the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year and dominated during his senior season at Corona, logging a 0.39 ERA in 53 1/3 innings with 105 strikeouts and just seven walks. He was considered by many to be the No. 1 player in the draft, and now he'll join a Pirates farm system that boasts plenty of high-upside arms.
A future rotation consisting of Skenes, Hernandez, Bubba Chandler and Jared Jones could be devastating if the whole group is able to unlock their potential, that is if the organization is able to keep them all in town.