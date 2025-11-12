Pirates GM Has Very Clear Stance on Paul Skenes Trade Discussions
The Pirates’ playoff drought reached a decade this year. Pittsburgh finished the season 71-91 at the bottom of the NL Central, but the franchise does have one big piece of the puzzle figured out.
One of the best pitcher’s in baseball is on their roster in Paul Skenes. Although the Pirates’ putrid results have led to Skenes hearing his name in trade rumors, general manager Ben Cherington asserted any teams who ask for last year’s NL Rookie of the Year are quickly shot down.
"The question gets asked, and it's always respectful," Cherington said at the MLB general managers meetings via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. "Teams have to ask the question. I suspect that won't end. But the answer's been consistent."
The 23-year-old righthander has finished each of his two MLB seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA. Skenes recorded a MLB-best 1.97 ERA this year, with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the next closest at 2.21. Skenes had 216 strikeouts over 32 starts in 187 2/3 pitched on the year and is the clear favorite to receive the NL Cy Young Award.
Run support has lacked behind Skenes’s dominance as the Pirates scored just 583 runs as a unit this year, the lowest total in the MLB. Pittsburgh hopes to build around the dominant righty as they await the arrival of 19-year-old Konnor Griffin, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 9 pick in the 2024 MLB draft. Bubba Chandler, another top prospect, made his debut this season when the Pirates called him up in August as the team hopes he can become a mainstay at the top of their rotation alongside Skenes.
Skenes remains under team control for four more seasons, which could net the Pirates a massive haul if he eventually becomes available on the trade market. For now, though, that’s not the case and Cherington aims to build around his elite ace.