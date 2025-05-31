Pirates Manager Ejected for Ripping Into Umps After Brutal Call Cost Team Tying Run
In the midst of a tough season where wins are difficult to come by, the Pittsburgh Pirates may have gotten robbed of a good chance at a victory against the San Diego Padres Friday night. New manager Don Kelly isn't afraid to stick up for his team, though.
In the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count as the Pirates trailed by one run, catcher Henry Davis was all but sure he drew a walk to tie the game. On a pitch that missed low and inside, home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez rung up Davis on strikes to end the inning and strand three Pirates on base.
Kelly popped up from the dugout to argue the call and was quickly ejected. You can watch the full sequence below:
The game ended in a Pirates loss at the same score, 3-2, making the blown call a crucial turning point in the game. The Pittsburgh broadcast mentioned Jimenez was a call-up umpire from the Minor Leagues, which brought third base umpire and crew chief Andy Fletcher to step in between the two and exchange some words with Kelly.
After the game, Kelly said he didn't get a further explanation from Jimenez on the called strike, but he was proud of his guys for getting in that situation against the Padres' strong bullpen.
"Honestly, the way our guys battled against two of the best relievers in the game," Kelly said postgame via SportsNet Pittsburgh. "To comeback in that situation, get the bases loaded and Henry grinds out an at bat. Obviously, I did not agree with the call and it's just unfortunate that he battles that far in that at bat, all of our guys. That inning, again, against two of the best relievers in the game, to get into that situation, it's just unfortunate."
Kelly took over after the Pirates parted ways with Derek Shelton on May 8 after a 12-26 start to the season. Pittsburgh's new manager didn't waste any time getting his first ejection, picking that up in his second game at the helm.
It's not a call anyone in the Pittsburgh dugout wanted to see, but at least they know their new boss will always stick up for his guys.