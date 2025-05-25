Oneil Cruz Obliterates Hardest Hit Home Run of Statcast Era
The Pittsburgh Pirates' offense has struggled of late, but it's hard to put much of that blame on Oneil Cruz. After hitting two home runs in Saturday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Cruz added another to his tally early on Sunday.
This home run from Cruz was his 11th of the year, and it was a historic one.
In the third inning, Cruz took a pitch from Logan Henderson and deposited it into the Allegheny River. The ball left the bat at an absurd speed of 122.9 mph, which makes it the single hardest hit ball, and home run, in the Statcast era.
Have a look at just how quickly this ball leaves PNC Park.
Previously, the hardest hit home run in the Statcast era was a 2018 bomb by Giancarlo Stanton that was registered at 121.7 mph. Cruz bested that with his solo shot in the third inning, by over a full mile per hour.