Pirates’ Oneil Cruz Ripped for Lack of Hustle After Bad Fielding Blunder
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz drew the ire of baseball fans everywhere for his bad body language on one ugly play in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers.
In the first inning, Cruz tried to field the ball from Rangers' Sam Haggerty's single to center, but it slipped right under his glove. That's not what fans were most peeved at, however. It was what Cruz did—or didn't do, rather—afterward.
Following his fielding blunder, Cruz stood and nonchalantly watched the ball roll away for several seconds before right fielder Adam Frazier picked it up. Thanks to Cruz's error, Rangers' Josh Smith scored from first base and Haggerty got to third.
It was Cruz's league-leading seventh error in center field so far. An incriminating video of the moment showed the young star pretty much giving up on the play:
Not a good look at all.
Cruz went on to commit two other miscues in the 6-2 loss and went 0 for 5 at the plate. Though Cruz may have been upset with himself over his initial mistake, there's really no excuse for his lack of hustle, as he's more than showed off his speed this season with a career-high 25 stolen bases and counting.
Pirates manager Don Kelly frankly addressed Cruz's no-hustle play after the game:
"I think that all players deserve the opportunity to make the adjustments and have conversations like that," Kelly told Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "If it continues like that, then something that we’re going to have to address in a different way, but I thought he handled it well the rest of the game and played hard and did the things he was supposed to."
Still, fans couldn't believe Cruz's unbothered attitude and total lack of effort: