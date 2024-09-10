SI

Pirates' Paul Skenes Counting His Strikeouts on Scoreboard Was Such a Power Move

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes in the dugout during his club's 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes in the dugout during his club's 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday night. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes enjoyed yet another stellar start against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday night, as the rookie righthander struck out nine Marlins while allowing one earned run across six innings of work to earn his 10th win of the season.

After he was done for the day, Skenes, like a talented artist, took a moment to admire his work.

Cameras caught the Pirates pitcher in the dugout, with a teammate behind him, staring at the scoreboard and counting all nine of his strikeouts out loud. When he finished, Skenes smiled and turned away from the camera.

All in a day's work for Skenes, who also set the Pirates' record for the most strikeouts in a single season by a rookie since 1900 after recording his first punchout in the top of the first inning.

Skenes, 10-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched, remains in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year award, along with San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.

