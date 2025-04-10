SI

Pirates Somehow Recorded an Out After Two Players Collide Near Home Plate

Pure chaos on the diamond.

Tom Dierberger

The Pirates defeated the Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon in 13 innings.
The Pirates defeated the Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon in 13 innings. / SportsNet Pittsburgh
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates submitted a wild entry to the 2025 MLB season blooper reel Wednesday during their 2–1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings.

With two outs and two on in the top of the eighth inning in a scoreless ballgame, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras hit a pop up for what should have been an easy third out. However, Pirates catcher Joey Bart struggled locate the ball in the air, and first baseman Endy Rodriguez came flying in to make the catch.

Rodriguez, however, didn't see Bart, and he tackled him like a linebacker demolishing a quarterback on a blitz.

As the ball dropped to the ground in fair territory, Cardinals infielder Tyler Saggese tried to tiptoe his way around Bart and Rodriguez in the baseline and touch home plate for a 1–0 lead. But Ke'Bryan Hayes scooped up the baseball and tagged Saggese out.

What just happened?

Recovering from the eighth-inning collision, Bart proved to be the hero Wednesday by hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th. The Pirates escaped with a 2–1 victory to improve to 5-8 on the season.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB