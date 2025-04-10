Pirates Somehow Recorded an Out After Two Players Collide Near Home Plate
The Pittsburgh Pirates submitted a wild entry to the 2025 MLB season blooper reel Wednesday during their 2–1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings.
With two outs and two on in the top of the eighth inning in a scoreless ballgame, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras hit a pop up for what should have been an easy third out. However, Pirates catcher Joey Bart struggled locate the ball in the air, and first baseman Endy Rodriguez came flying in to make the catch.
Rodriguez, however, didn't see Bart, and he tackled him like a linebacker demolishing a quarterback on a blitz.
As the ball dropped to the ground in fair territory, Cardinals infielder Tyler Saggese tried to tiptoe his way around Bart and Rodriguez in the baseline and touch home plate for a 1–0 lead. But Ke'Bryan Hayes scooped up the baseball and tagged Saggese out.
What just happened?
Recovering from the eighth-inning collision, Bart proved to be the hero Wednesday by hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th. The Pirates escaped with a 2–1 victory to improve to 5-8 on the season.