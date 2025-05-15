Pirates to Give Away Bobblehead of Late Pittsburgh Rap Icon Mac Miller
The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that their next bobblehead giveaway will pay tribute to a civic icon.
On July 19 against the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates will give out a bobblehead depicting late rapper Mac Miller. Pittsburgh unveiled the bobblehead—which depicts Miller in a "412" jersey, saluting the city's area code—Thursday morning.
Miller died in 2018 at the age of 26 of an accidental drug overdose, which cut short the career of one of Pittsburgh's greatest musical talents.
A native of the city's Point Breeze neighborhood, Miller churned out a series of early rap hits that established him as a favorite of college-age millennials in the early 2010s. He went on to gradually broaden his sound, and the last album he released in his lifetime—Swimming—was nominated for the Best Rap Album Grammy.
Miller has been back in the news this year due to the Jan. 17 release of Balloonerism, his second posthumous album. The record received warm reviews and peaked at No. 3 in the United States.
The rapper was a fan of the Pirates, and the team held a moment of silence in his honor when he died.