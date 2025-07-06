Players Gave Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh the Most Votes for MLB All-Star Game
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters are set, and now we know who the league's players voted for.
The results of player balloting have been released and there are few surprises, especially at the top.
Players overwhelmingly voted for New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to get in, as he garnered the most votes with 898. Second in player voting is a man having an unbelievable season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who checked in with 823 votes. Third was Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (746), and fourth was Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (700).
In the National League, Chicago Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way with 636 votes, while Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was second (653), and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was third (564). It's crazy to not see Ohtani in first place.
On the pitching side, players gave Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the most votes (365), while Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes led voting in the National League (289).
The full voting results are below.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15.