Players Gave Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh the Most Votes for MLB All-Star Game

Ryan Phillips

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge received the most votes from fellow players for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge received the most votes from fellow players for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters are set, and now we know who the league's players voted for.

The results of player balloting have been released and there are few surprises, especially at the top.

Players overwhelmingly voted for New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to get in, as he garnered the most votes with 898. Second in player voting is a man having an unbelievable season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who checked in with 823 votes. Third was Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (746), and fourth was Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (700).

In the National League, Chicago Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way with 636 votes, while Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was second (653), and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was third (564). It's crazy to not see Ohtani in first place.

On the pitching side, players gave Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the most votes (365), while Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes led voting in the National League (289).

The full voting results are below.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

