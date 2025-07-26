Prince Fielder Awed Fans With Massive Shot at Brewers' Alumni Home Run Derby
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated the 25th anniversary at their ballpark Friday in tremendous fashion, holding an alumni home run derby comprised of some franchise legends.
Prince Fielder took part in the festivities and he appeared to come to the plate with a point to prove: he's still got it. The event was televised with Ryan Braun and Carlos Gómez serving as team captains, where they got to draft their teams from a pool of eight other Brewers alums.
Fielder hit three dingers for Gómez's squad, who eventually defeated team Braun. And the way Fielder still can pump the ball out of the park left baseball fans in awe:
Keon Broxton, who was named the overall home run derby champion among the alumni group, even recreated Fielder's signature home run celebration when he won in the final round against Corey Hart:
What a phenomenal way to celebrate.
Fielder began his 12-year career in Milwaukee, where he spent seven seasons from 2005 to '11. As a Brewer, he had a .282 batting average and cranked 230 homers of the 319 total he had in his career.