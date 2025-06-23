Prosecutors Want Five-Year Prison Sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are seeking a five-year sentence for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on charges of sexual abuse, according to a Monday afternoon report from Martin Adames of the AP.
Franco, 24, was formally arrested in July 2024 and charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest stemmed from allegations he engaged in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, which dated to the summer of 2023.
Since then, he has been on the Rays' restricted list while the legal process plays out.
Per Adames, prosecutors say they found $68,500 at the home of the girl’s mother, $35,000 they allege came from Franco. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year human trafficking sentence for the girl's mother.
Citing what they saw as ambiguities in the prosecution’s case, Franco’s attorneys urged the presiding judge to dismiss charges against their client.
Tampa Bay signed the shortstop to an 11-year, $182 million contract in 2021.