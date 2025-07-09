SI

Rafael Devers Takes First-Base Reps After Report He Spurned Giants Legend

The San Francisco star's position remains a point of controversy.

Patrick Andres

Rafael Devers bats against the Athletics.
Rafael Devers bats against the Athletics. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers is on the other side of the country from his old team, the Boston Red Sox—and yet New England's view of Devers continues to follow him around.

On Monday, Red Sox announcer Will Flemming suggested on WEEI-FM in Lawerence, Mass., that Devers had blown off Giants great Will Clark three times when Clark came to work with him on first-base reps. Clark confirmed in an interview with the No Filter Network YouTube channel that Devers had indeed blown him off, but noted that it was likely an issue of timing.

Whatever happened between Devers and Clark, the former was filmed taking reps at first base before San Francisco's game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday.

This was a noteworthy occurrence for multiple reasons. Devers has yet to play first base in the major leagues, and his reluctance to play the position is thought to have been the main impetus for his Boston exit. It also seems to imply Clark finally was able to impart some of his wisdom.

Devers would do well to listen: Clark, a six-time All-Star, was a Gold Glover at the position in 1991.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

