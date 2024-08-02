Rangers' Max Scherzer Returns to IL After Dealing With Shoulder Fatigue
The Texas Rangers will once again be without Max Scherzer for at least a few weeks after the veteran right-handed pitcher was placed on the 15-day IL Friday, per a team announcement.
Scherzer has only made eight appearances for the Rangers this year, throwing a total of 39 1/3 innings. He didn't make his first start until late June after starting the campaign on the IL while recovering from offseason back surgery.
The cause of this latest trip to the IL was fatigue in his throwing shoulder. Scherzer exited his most recent start after four innings. It was the third time in his eight starts he was pulled after four or fewer frames. The 40-year-old said after his start that it was the second time in his last three outings that he'd felt fatigued.
On the season, Scherzer has a 2–4 record with a 3.89 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Texas, in its World Series title defense, sits at 52–57 and eight games out of a Wild Card spot.
Scherzer will first be eligible to return on August 17, at which point the Rangers will be hosting the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series at home. It's unclear if Scherzer will be ready to return at that point, though having him on the mound would be a significant boost for Texas as it looks to make a late postseason push.