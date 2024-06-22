SI

Rangers' Max Scherzer to Make Season Debut Sunday vs. Royals

Jun 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) looks on from inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
One of 21st-century baseball's luminaries is ready to return.

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will make his season debut Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Saturday afternoon. The Rangers signaled their intent to activate him from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Scherzer, 39, underwent back surgery to treat a herniated disk on Dec. 14. The procedure has cost him nearly half the 2024 season, which Texas has started 35–40 after winning the World Series in 2023.

Joining the Rangers on July 30 last year, Scherzer went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45 innings down the stretch.

In the playoffs, Scherzer struggled, giving up seven earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

Over the course of a 16-year career with six teams, Scherzer has won three Cy Young awards and finished in the top of five in voting for the award on five other occasions. His 214 wins rank second among active players, behind only former teammate Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros.

