SI

Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Rotator Cuff Injury

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi will likely miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Eva Geitheim

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi is expected to miss the rest of the season with a rotator cuff injury.
Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi is expected to miss the rest of the season with a rotator cuff injury. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rangers are enduring a major blow to their starting rotation.

Rangers' president of baseball operations Chris Young said Tuesday that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has a rotator cuff strain and will likely miss the rest of the season, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Eovaldi, who is in his third season with the Rangers, is 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 22 starts this season.

The veteran 35-year-old has been a crucial member of the Rangers during his time in Texas. He has the best ERA among Rangers' starters this season, and by far the best ERA of his lengthy career that includes stints with the Dodgers, Marlins, Yankees, Rays and Red Sox. Eovaldi also helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023 and made the MLB All-Star Game for the second time in his career that year.

With about a month remaining in the 2025 regular season, the Rangers are 66-67 and on the outside looking in for the postseason this year.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/MLB