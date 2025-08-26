Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Rotator Cuff Injury
The Rangers are enduring a major blow to their starting rotation.
Rangers' president of baseball operations Chris Young said Tuesday that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has a rotator cuff strain and will likely miss the rest of the season, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Eovaldi, who is in his third season with the Rangers, is 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 22 starts this season.
The veteran 35-year-old has been a crucial member of the Rangers during his time in Texas. He has the best ERA among Rangers' starters this season, and by far the best ERA of his lengthy career that includes stints with the Dodgers, Marlins, Yankees, Rays and Red Sox. Eovaldi also helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023 and made the MLB All-Star Game for the second time in his career that year.
With about a month remaining in the 2025 regular season, the Rangers are 66-67 and on the outside looking in for the postseason this year.