Rangers Receive Negative Injury Update on Joc Pederson After Hit-By-Pitch

Texas is faltering in a crowded American League West race.

Patrick Andres

Joc Pederson singles against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson singles against the Rockies. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers' 10–5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday was painful in more ways than one.

Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson fractured his hand in Saturday's loss, Texas manager Bruce Bochy said after the game. Pederson, 33, was hit by an 87 mph cutter from White Sox pitcher Bryse Wilson in the top of the fourth inning; he eventually scored to put the Rangers up 2–0.

The Palo Alto, Calif. native signed a two-year contract worth $37 million in December. He has struggled mightily ever since, slashing .132/.266/.240 with two home runs and six RBIs in 45 games with Texas.

Despite his recent slump, Pederson is coming off a bounce-back 2024. He slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Arizona Diamondbacks—and his 18 hit-by-pitches led the National League.

The Rangers are currently 25-28, fourth in the American League West division and five games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners.

