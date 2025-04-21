SI

Rays' Official Scorer Had Curt Four-Word Message on Move That Ended Yankees No-Hitter

Andy Nesbitt

New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried picked up his fourth win of the season on Sunday.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried picked up his fourth win of the season on Sunday.
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried lost his no-hit bid in the strangest of ways Sunday—while he wasn't even on the mound.

The left-hander was just six outs away from pulling it off when the Rays' official scorer changed what had been recorded as an error earlier in the game into a hit before the start of the eighth inning.

The sent Yankees announcer Michael Kay into a furious rant about the scorer's decision to wait a few innings to make that change. After the game, the scorer, Bill Matthews, had a very short explanation for his move, saying: "I made a decision."

Here's the play in question.

While it's easy to see why that was scored a hit, the timing of the decision wasn't great.

Fried ended up giving up two hits and got the win to improve to 4-0 on the season.

