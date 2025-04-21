Rays' Official Scorer Had Curt Four-Word Message on Move That Ended Yankees No-Hitter
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried lost his no-hit bid in the strangest of ways Sunday—while he wasn't even on the mound.
The left-hander was just six outs away from pulling it off when the Rays' official scorer changed what had been recorded as an error earlier in the game into a hit before the start of the eighth inning.
The sent Yankees announcer Michael Kay into a furious rant about the scorer's decision to wait a few innings to make that change. After the game, the scorer, Bill Matthews, had a very short explanation for his move, saying: "I made a decision."
Here's the play in question.
While it's easy to see why that was scored a hit, the timing of the decision wasn't great.
Fried ended up giving up two hits and got the win to improve to 4-0 on the season.