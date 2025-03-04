Ridiculous Highlight Backs Rays Prospect's Claim to Be MLB's Fastest Player
Chandler Simpson appears ready to take the big leagues by storm.
Simpson, the No. 70 pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 MLB draft, has made a name for himself across his professional career with his blinding speed. He swiped 104 total bases last year—30 more than any other minor leaguer—and has already caught the eyes of the baseball world this spring.
In the seventh inning of an exhibition against the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 22—the Rays' second game of spring training—Chandler bounced a routine two-hopper to third baseman Christopher Miller.
Most players would be out by three steps. But not Chandler.
In fact, it wasn't even a bang-bang play. Chandler was one step past the bag by the time Red Sox first baseman Nathan Hickey squeezed the ball in his glove.
Back in February, Yankees speedster Jazz Chisholm Jr. claimed nobody can match his speed in baseball—not even Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz or Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Chandler, however, believes he can beat them all.
"Most definitely,” he told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. "I think I’m taking myself over everybody in baseball."
Simpson is expected to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A. But if the Rays call him up at some point this summer, he'll be ready to tear up the base paths.
Catchers beware.