Rays Shortstop Turns Ridiculous Double Play With Toss Between His Legs
There might not be a more creative double play turned during the 2025 MLB season that what Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jose Caballero pulled off Saturday afternoon.
With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and no outs, Caballero fielded a ground ball at shortstop off the bat of New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt. Caballero slid feet first to scoop it up, and when he popped back up on his two feet, he found himself with his back facing toward second base.
Thinking on his feet, Caballero did his best impression of an NFL center and snapped the baseball through his legs to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who threw it to first for the double play. Goldschmidt was initially called safe at first, but after a challenge and replay review, it was determined that he didn't actually step on first and he was out—making Caballero's highlight all the more remarkable.
In 14 games this season, Caballero is batting .294/.400/.500 with two doubles, one triple and a homer. He also added one of the most impressive highlights of the 2025 campaign to his resume on Saturday afternoon.