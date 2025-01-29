Rays Sign Former Padres Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to Two-Year Contract
The Tampa Bay Rays secured their new starting shortstop on Wednesday.
According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Rays and Ha-seong Kim are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season.
Kim was limited to 121 games during the 2024 season with the San Diego Padres due to a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in the fall and should be ready to return in May.
The 29-year-old was a three-time Gold Glove winner in the KBO for the Kiwoom Heroes before moving to Major League Baseball for the 2021 season. In December of 2020, the Padres inked Kim to a four-year, $28 million deal that featured a mutual option for a fifth season. Kim instantly became a fan favorite. He opted out of his contract following the 2024 campaign then hired Scott Boras and hit free agency.
Kim won a Gold Glove as a utility man in 2023 as the Padres used him primarily at shortstop and second base. He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, a .700 OPS, and 22 stolen bases. That followed his best season, which was in 2023 where he slashed .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and an OPS of .749 to go with a career-best WAR of 5.8.
The Rays signed an excellent defender whose bat showed through in 2023. If they get that version of Kim, this deal could be a bargain.