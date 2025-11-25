SI

Red Sox Acquire Starting Pitcher Sonny Gray in Trade With Cardinals

Boston gains a veteran pitcher in their starting rotation for the 2026 season.

Madison Williams

Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray was traded to the Red Sox.
The Cardinals are trading right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Red Sox after he waived his no-trade clause to leave St. Louis, New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported on Tuesday.

In return, the Cardinals are receiving left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts from the Red Sox. Boston also received cash along with Gray.

The three-time All-Star will leave the Cardinals after two seasons there. Now Boston gets a veteran pitcher added to its rotation as pitching was one of the most, if not the most, important positions the team was aiming for this offseason.

Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA last season with Cardinals. He also had 201 strikeouts. Gray has one year left on a three-year, $75 million deal including a team option for 2027.

The 36-year-old pitcher began his MLB career in 2013 with the Athletics, and has since played for the Yankees, Reds and Twins. The Red Sox will be his sixth club to play for.

The Red Sox were looking for another starting pitcher to add to their rotation alongside Garrett Crochet, who was the MLB’s strikeout leader this past season. Brayan Bello will also return to the starting rotation next season.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

